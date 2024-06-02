Menu
Food
Apps
- Cheese nachos
House made tortilla chips, cheese, shaved steak, pepper, and onionsOut of stock
- Steak and Cheese NachosOut of stock
- Cheeseburger NachosOut of stock
- BBQ Pulled Pork NachosOut of stock
- Chicken Tendies app$15.00
- Lakeside Wings
Served naked, buffalo, or dry rub$16.00
- Tuna Poke Nachos$20.00
- Coconut Shrimp$18.00
- Fried Scallops$30.00+
- Fried Whole Belly Clams$30.00+
- Loaded Potato Nuggets$16.00
- Meatballs AppOut of stock
- Fried Seafood platter$60.00
- Guacamole corn dip$14.00
- DOX Donuts$10.00
Tacos
- Fish TacoOut of stock
- Spicy Shrimp Tacos
With spicy pineapple salsa, sweet chili glazeOut of stock
- Pulled Pork Tacos
Topped with green applesOut of stock
- Shaved Steak Tacos
Cheese, peppers, and onionsOut of stock
Mac N Cheese
- Lobster Mac N CheeseOut of stock
- BBQ Pulled Pork Mac N CheeseOut of stock
- Buffalo Tender Mac N CheeseOut of stock
- Short Rib Mac N CheeseOut of stock
- Plain Mac N CheeseOut of stock
Greens
- Half Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan cheese, and housemade croutons$7.00
- Full Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan cheese, and housemade croutons$12.00
- Half House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, and red onion$7.00
- Full House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, and red onion$12.00
- Dox Cobb
Mixed greens, avocado, cherry tomatoes, crasins, bacon, hard boiled egg, and grilled chicken$19.00
- Tuna Poke Bowl
Seared ahi tuna over mixed greens with pickled red onions, sliced avocado, balsamic drizzle, and over riceOut of stock
- Watermelon Feta Salad$15.00
Entrees
- Smash Tips$32.00
- FiletOut of stock
- Short Ribs
Served with two side$31.00
- Chicken Tenders
Served with two sides$18.00
- Fish & Chips$25.00
- Pasta & MeatballsOut of stock
- Seared ScallopsOut of stock
Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Topped with caramelized onions$16.00
- Winni Po' Boy
Sweet chili sauce, lettuce, and pickled onions$17.00
- The Hot Chick
Fried chicken with bacon, lettuce, and ranch dressing$16.00
- Steak and Cheese Sub
Shaved steak, peppers, and onions smothered in cheeseOut of stock
- Smash Burger
Clend of short rib, ground beef, and ground brisket smash burger topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onionOut of stock
- Dox Burger
Blend of short rib, ground beef, and ground brisket smash burger topped with Dox sauce cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and caramelized onion$18.00
- Lobster Roll
Butter poached claws and knuckles served on a roll$36.00
- Meatball SubOut of stock
- The Downsize$14.00
- Hangover Burger$20.00
- DOX DogsOut of stock
- Fish Sandwich$15.00
- Short Rib Sandwich$22.00
Sides
- Shoe String Fries$7.00
- Coleslaw$7.00
- Broccoli$7.00
- Seasonal Vegetable$7.00
- Homemade Potato Chips$7.00
- Mashed Potato$7.00
- Side Mac n CheeseOut of stock
- Potato Salad$7.00
- Loaded Tots side$7.00
- Parmesan RisottoOut of stock
Kids Menu
- Kids Cheese burger$10.00
- Kids Chx Fingers$10.00
- Kids Mac n CheeseOut of stock
- Kids pulled pork$10.00
Dessert
- DOX DONUTS$8.00
- Ice Cream Cup$3.00
- seasonal dessert$10.00
Drinks
NA Beverages
- Coke$3.75
- Diet Coke$3.75
- Ginger Ale$3.75
- Sprite$3.75
- Lemonade$3.75
- Arnold Palmer$3.75
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Orange Soda$3.75
- Raspberry Iced Tea$3.75
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$3.75
- Root Beer$3.75
- Tonic Water$3.75
- Club Soda$3.75
- Sparkling Saratoga$8.00
- Still Saratoga$8.00
- Cold Brew$6.00
- Seasonal Cold brew$6.00
- Hot Coffee$4.00
- Decaf Coffee$4.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Milk$4.00
- Juice$4.00
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Red Bull$5.00
Pick Me Ups
- Irish Iced coffee$13.00
- Vanilla Bean$13.00
- Peanut Butter Cup$13.00
JAVA
- MRG Espresso Martini$15.00
- Cappuccino Martini$15.00
- Mocha Java-tini$15.00
- Caramel Macchiato Martini$15.00
- Toasted Coconut Java-tini$15.00
Mocktails
- N/A Strawberry MojitoOut of stock
- limey coconut$7.00
- Watermelon Mint LemonadeOut of stock
- N/A Strawberry Daiquiri$7.00
- N/A Pina Colada$7.00
White Wine
- Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio$10.00+
- Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc$12.00+
- Bar Dog Sauvignon BlancOut of stock
- Pacific Rim Reisling$10.00+
- Sonoma-Cutrer Chard$14.00+
- GLS Cantine Mashio Prosecco$10.00
- Natura RoseOut of stock
- AIX Rose$14.00+
- House Chardonnay$8.00
- House Pinot Grigio$8.00
- Bar Dog Chardonnay$12.00+
Red Wine
- House Cabernet$8.00
- House Merlot$8.00
- Weather Pinot NoirOut of stock
- Meiomi Pinot Noir$14.00+
- Trivento MalbecOut of stock
- Bar Dog Cabernet$12.00+
- Unshackled Cabernet$14.00+
Vodka
- Stoli Vanilla$8.00
- Stoli Blue$8.00
- Stoli Razz$8.00
- Stoli salted caramel$9.00
- Titos$9.25
- Grey Goose$9.50
- Dancing Rabbit Vodka$9.00
- Kettle One$9.00
- Absolute$9.00
- Deep Eddy$9.00
- New Amsterdam$7.00
Gin
- Hendricks$11.00
- Bombay Sapphire$10.00
- Tanq$9.00
- Gunpowder Gin$9.00
- Gordons$8.00
Rum
- Bumbu$10.00
- Hard Truth Coconut$10.00
- Parrot Bay$9.00
- Bacardi$9.00
- Bacardi Pineapple$10.00
- Captain Morgan$9.50
- Gosslings Dark Rum$10.00
Tequila
- Mi Campo$10.00
- Don Julio Blanco$12.00
- Don Julio Reposado$14.00
- Don Julio Anejo$14.00
- Don Julio 70$15.00
- Don Julio 1942$40.00
- Ghost$11.00
- Casamigos Silver$13.00
- Casamigos Reposado$14.00
- Casamigos Anejo$14.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$38.00
- Tortilla Gold$7.00
- Casa Noble Blanco$11.00
Whiskey/Bourbon
- Nelson Bros$10.00
- Woodford reserve$12.00
- Jack Daniels$9.25
- Jameson$9.00
- Jameson Orange$10.00
- Jameson Black$12.00
- Crown Royal$10.00
- Jim Beam$8.00
- Bulleit$9.00
- Skrewball Whiskey$9.00
- Fireball$8.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
Cordials
- Baileys$9.00
- Chambord$9.00
- Cointreau$9.00
- Disaronno$9.00
- Dr. McGilicuddy's$7.00
- Grand Marnier$9.00
- Khalua$9.00
- Melon Liquer$8.00
- Sambucca$11.00
- Aperol Spritz$10.00
BTL Beer
- Mich Ultra$5.00
- Corona Extra$5.00
- Corona Light$5.00
- Bud Light BTL$4.50
- Budweiser$4.50
- Coors Banquet$4.50
- Miller Lite$4.50
- Heineken$5.00
- Coors Edge 0.0$4.50
- Kona Big Wave$5.00
- Twisted Tea$4.50
- Twisted Tea Half & Half$4.50
- Guinness$7.00
- Coors Light BTL$4.50
- Carlsons Cider$6.00
- Wachusett Blueberry$5.00
- White Claw$5.00
- Loud Lemon Island Jam$8.00
- Loud Lemon strawberry watermelon$8.00
- high noon pineapple$9.00
- high noon watermelon$9.00
- woodstock blueberry lemon$8.00
- Stoneface IPA$7.50
Draft Beer
- Lady of the Lake
Able Ebenezer, New England Lager 4.2% ABV, Merrimack NH$6.50
- Coors Light DRFT$4.25
- Sam Seasonal$6.00
- Blue Moon
Belgian White, 5.4 % ABV$6.00
- Truly Wild Berry
5% ABV$5.50
- Pulp Daddy NEIPA
Greater good, New England style IPA 8% ABV, Worcester MA$8.00
Bucket of beers
- Coors light bucket$22.50
- Bud light bucket$22.50
- Budweiser bucket$22.50
- Twisted tea bucket$22.50
- Twisted tea half and half bucket$22.50
- Kona big wave bucket$25.00
- Corona Extra bucket$25.00
- Corona light bucket$25.00
- Mich ultra bucket$25.00
- Coor banquet bucket$22.50
- Miller light bucket$22.50
- Heineken bucket$25.00
- Coors edge 0.0 bucket$22.50
- Guinness bucket$35.00
- Wachusett blueberry bucket$25.00
- Sam Boston lager bucket$25.00
- White claw bucket$25.00
- Harpoon IPA bucket$25.00
PROMO
- Tallest Peaktini$15.00
- Tuckermans Standarita$12.00
- The Cog Mule$12.00
- Sex On the Summit$11.00
- Auto Road Blemonade$12.00
Catering
Catering Menu
- Plain Mac$40.00+
- Buffalo Chicken Mac$70.00+
- Pulled Pork Mac$70.00+
- Short Rib Mac$100.00+
- Lobster Mac$110.00+
- House Salad$55.00+
- Caesar Salad$55.00+
- Pasta Salad$55.00+
- Street Corn Dip$50.00+
- Chicken Wings$60.00+
- Steak & cheese Rangoons$50.00+
- Chicken Tendies$60.00+
- Teenie Weenies$50.00+
- Bruchetta$50.00+
- Short Ribs$140.00+
- Salmon$140.00+
- Pulled Pork$80.00+
- Seasonal Veg$40.00+
- Mashed Potatoes$40.00+
- Street Corn$40.00+
- Cheesy Cauliflower$60.00+
- Potato Chips$25.00+
- Christmas Eve Catering
for 6 people; Prime rib, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, rolls & apple pie Pick up will be between 10-2 Christmas eve$275.00
- Full Tray Sliders$100.00
Boat Raffle
Tickets
- Boat Ticket CC
**for purchase to be eligible** enter name, phone number, email and address in special request section Must be 18 years or older, and from the US$103.00