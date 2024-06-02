

COMING SOON!

DOX ON WINNIPESAUKEE Perched on the pier overlooking the waters of Lake Winnipesaukee, this restaurant boasts a captivating setting with panoramic views. The rustic charm of the pier blends seamlessly with the natural beauty surrounding it. DOX on Winnipesaukee radiates good vibes, and offers a delightful dining experience but also a lively atmosphere. The wooden architecture exudes warmth, creating a welcoming space for patrons to enjoy. Whether seated in our inside lounge or on the open-air deck, guests can enjoy the fresh food offerings while immersing themselves in the energetic ambiance. As the sun sets, the combination of great food, great drinks, live music and picturesque views makes it a perfect destination for those seeking a vibrant and memorable experience on the water.