Food
Appetizers
Tuna Poke Nachos$25.00
Cheeseburger Nachos$20.00
NACHOS BBQ Pulled Pork$19.00
Cheese nachos
House made tortilla chips, cheese, shaved steak, pepper, and onions$15.00
Chicken Tendies app$15.00
Loaded Potato Nuggets$17.00
Guacamole corn dip$15.00
Lakeside Wings
Served naked, buffalo, or dry rub$17.00
Fried Scallops$40.00
Fried Whole Belly Clams$40.00
DOX Donuts$14.00
Tacos
Mac N Cheese
Greens
Half Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan cheese, and housemade croutons$6.00
Full Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan cheese, and housemade croutons$12.00
Half House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, and red onion$6.00
Full House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, and red onion$12.00
Watermelon Feta Salad$18.00
Entrees
Sandwiches
Black Bean Burger$16.00
Broads BLT
Sweet chili sauce, lettuce, and pickled onions$16.00
Double Dogs$15.00
Downsize$16.00
Dox Burger
Blend of short rib, ground beef, and ground brisket smash burger topped with Dox sauce cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and caramelized onion$22.00
Fish Sandwich$22.00
Hangover Burger$20.00
Hot Chick
Fried chicken with bacon, lettuce, and ranch dressing$15.00
Lobster Boat$75.00
Lobster Roll
Butter poached claws and knuckles served on a roll$45.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Topped with caramelized onions$16.00
Rodeo Burger$22.00OUT OF STOCK
Short rib sandwich$24.00
Sides
Kids Menu
Sauces
Specials
Drinks
NA Beverages
Coke$3.75
Diet Coke$3.75
Ginger Ale$3.75
Sprite$3.75
Lemonade$3.75
Arnold Palmer$3.75
Shirley Temple$4.00
Orange Soda$3.75
Raspberry Iced Tea$3.75
Unsweetened Iced Tea$3.75
Root Beer$3.75
Tonic Water$3.75
Club Soda$3.75
Sparkling Saratoga$8.00
Still Saratoga$8.00
Cold Brew$6.00
Seasonal Cold brew$6.00
Hot Coffee$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Decaf Coffee$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Ginger Beer$4.00
Milk$4.00
Juice$4.00
Hot Tea$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Red Bull$5.00
bottled water$2.00
water
JAVA
Mocktails
White Wine
Red Wine
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey/Bourbon
Cordials
BTL Beer
Bud Light BTL$5.50
Budweiser$5.50
Coors Banquet$5.50
Coors Edge 0.0%$6.50
Coors Light BTL$5.50
Corona Extra$6.50
Corona Light$6.50
Corona Non Alcoholic$6.50
Corona Sunbrew$6.50
Great North Snow Cone$9.00
Guinness can$7.00
Heineken$6.00
Heineken 0.0%$6.00
high noon pineapple$9.00
high noon watermelon$9.00
Kona Big Wave$6.00
Mich Ultra$6.00
Miller Lite$5.50
Sam Adams Not Just that Haze$5.00
Stormalong NH Cider$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Suncruiser Classic$9.00
Twisted Tea$6.00
Twisted Tea Half & Half$6.00
Wachusett Blueberry$6.00
White Claw$5.00
Stoneface DEIPA$7.00
Draft Beer
Bucket of beers
Coors light bucket$22.50
Bud light bucket$22.50
Budweiser bucket$22.50
Twisted tea bucket$22.50
Twisted tea half and half bucket$22.50
Kona big wave bucket$25.00
Corona Extra bucket$25.00
Corona light bucket$25.00
Mich ultra bucket$25.00
Coor banquet bucket$22.50
Miller light bucket$22.50
Heineken bucket$25.00
Coors edge 0.0 bucket$22.50
Guinness bucket$35.00
Wachusett blueberry bucket$25.00
Sam Boston lager bucket$25.00
White claw bucket$25.00
Harpoon IPA bucket$25.00
Stormalong NH Cider
