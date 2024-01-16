Dox on Winnipesaukee Laconia
Food
Apps
- Cheese nachos
House made tortilla chips, cheese, shaved steak, pepper, and onions$13.00
- Cheeseburger Nachos$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos$19.00
- Chicken Tendies app$15.00
- Lakeside Wings
Served naked, buffalo, or dry rub$17.00
- Tuna Poke Nachos$25.00
- Fried Scallops$30.00
- Fried Whole Belly Clams$30.00
- Loaded Potato Nuggets$17.00
- Guacamole corn dip$14.00
- DOX Donuts$12.00
- Soup of the day$10.00
Tacos
Mac N Cheese
Greens
- Half Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan cheese, and housemade croutons$7.00
- Full Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan cheese, and housemade croutons$13.00
- Half House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, and red onion$7.00
- Full House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, and red onion$13.00
- Watermelon Feta Salad$16.00
Entrees
Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Topped with caramelized onions$16.00
- Broads BLT
Sweet chili sauce, lettuce, and pickled onions$16.00
- The Hot Chick
Fried chicken with bacon, lettuce, and ranch dressing$17.00
- Dox Burger
Blend of short rib, ground beef, and ground brisket smash burger topped with Dox sauce cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and caramelized onion$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lobster Roll
Butter poached claws and knuckles served on a roll$38.00
- The Downsize$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Hangover Burger$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Fish Sandwich$18.00
- Double Dogs$15.00
- Short rib sandwich$22.00
- Black Bean Burger$16.00
Sides
Kids Menu
Sauces
Drinks
NA Beverages
- Coke$3.75
- Diet Coke$3.75
- Ginger Ale$3.75
- Sprite$3.75
- Lemonade$3.75
- Arnold Palmer$3.75
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Orange Soda$3.75
- Raspberry Iced Tea$3.75
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$3.75
- Root Beer$3.75
- Tonic Water$3.75
- Club Soda$3.75
- Sparkling Saratoga$8.00
- Still Saratoga$8.00
- Cold Brew$6.00
- Seasonal Cold brew$6.00
- Hot Coffee$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Decaf Coffee$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Milk$4.00
- Juice$4.00
- Hot Tea$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Red Bull$5.00
- bottled water$2.00
- water
JAVA
Mocktails
White Wine
Red Wine
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey/Bourbon
Cordials
BTL Beer
- Mich Ultra$6.00
- Corona Extra$6.00
- Corona Light$6.00
- Bud Light BTL$5.50
- Budweiser$5.50
- Coors Banquet$5.50
- Miller Lite$5.50
- Heineken$6.00
- Just the Haze N/A$5.00
- Kona Big Wave$6.00
- Twisted Tea$6.00
- Twisted Tea Half & Half$6.00
- Guinness$7.00
- Coors Light BTL$5.50
- Carlsons Cider$6.00
- Wachusett Blueberry$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- White Claw$5.00
- Loud Lemon$8.00
- high noon pineapple$9.00
- high noon watermelon$9.00
- woodstock blueberry lemon$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Stoneface IPA$7.50
- Sam wicked hazy$5.50
- Heineken 0$4.50
Draft Beer
Bucket of beers
- Coors light bucket$22.50
- Bud light bucket$22.50
- Budweiser bucket$22.50
- Twisted tea bucket$22.50
- Twisted tea half and half bucket$22.50
- Kona big wave bucket$25.00
- Corona Extra bucket$25.00
- Corona light bucket$25.00
- Mich ultra bucket$25.00
- Coor banquet bucket$22.50
- Miller light bucket$22.50
- Heineken bucket$25.00
- Coors edge 0.0 bucket$22.50
- Guinness bucket$35.00
- Wachusett blueberry bucket$25.00
- Sam Boston lager bucket$25.00
- White claw bucket$25.00
- Harpoon IPA bucket$25.00
DRINK BUCKETS
McQueen & the Violet Fog Acai
Drink Style
Required*
Please select 1
Bar Notes
Dox on Winnipesaukee Location and Hours
(603) 619-5169
Closed