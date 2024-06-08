Dox on Winnipesaukee Laconia
Food
Apps
- Cheese nachos
House made tortilla chips, cheese, shaved steak, pepper, and onions$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Steak and Cheese Nachos$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cheeseburger Nachos$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Tendies app$15.00
- Lakeside Wings
Served naked, buffalo, or dry rub$16.00
- Tuna Poke Nachos$20.00
- Coconut Shrimp$18.00
- Fried Scallops$30.00
- Fried Whole Belly Clams$30.00
- Loaded Potato Nuggets$16.00
- Meatballs App$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Fried Seafood platter$60.00
- Guacamole corn dip$14.00
- DOX Donuts$10.00
Tacos
Mac N Cheese
Greens
- Half Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan cheese, and housemade croutons$7.00
- Full Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan cheese, and housemade croutons$12.00
- Half House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, and red onion$7.00
- Full House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, and red onion$12.00
- Dox Cobb
Mixed greens, avocado, cherry tomatoes, crasins, bacon, hard boiled egg, and grilled chicken$19.00
- Tuna Poke Bowl
Seared ahi tuna over mixed greens with pickled red onions, sliced avocado, balsamic drizzle, and over rice$26.00OUT OF STOCK
- Watermelon Feta Salad$15.00
Entrees
Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Topped with caramelized onions$16.00
- Winni Po' Boy
Sweet chili sauce, lettuce, and pickled onions$17.00
- The Hot Chick
Fried chicken with bacon, lettuce, and ranch dressing$16.00
- Dox Burger
Blend of short rib, ground beef, and ground brisket smash burger topped with Dox sauce cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and caramelized onion$18.00
- Lobster Roll
Butter poached claws and knuckles served on a roll$36.00
- The Downsize$14.00
- Hangover Burger$20.00
- Fish Sandwich$15.00
Sides
Kids Menu
DOX DONUTS
Drinks
NA Beverages
- Coke$3.75
- Diet Coke$3.75
- Ginger Ale$3.75
- Sprite$3.75
- Lemonade$3.75
- Arnold Palmer$3.75
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Orange Soda$3.75
- Raspberry Iced Tea$3.75
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$3.75
- Root Beer$3.75
- Tonic Water$3.75
- Club Soda$3.75
- Sparkling Saratoga$8.00
- Still Saratoga$8.00
- Cold Brew$6.00
- Seasonal Cold brew$6.00
- Hot Coffee$4.00
- Decaf Coffee$4.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Milk$4.00
- Juice$4.00
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Red Bull$5.00
JAVA
Mocktails
White Wine
Red Wine
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey/Bourbon
Cordials
BTL Beer
- Mich Ultra$5.00
- Corona Extra$5.00
- Corona Light$5.00
- Bud Light BTL$4.50
- Budweiser$4.50
- Coors Banquet$4.50
- Miller Lite$4.50
- Heineken$5.00
- Coors Edge 0.0$4.50
- Kona Big Wave$5.00
- Twisted Tea$4.50
- Twisted Tea Half & Half$4.50
- Guinness$7.00
- Coors Light BTL$4.50
- Carlsons Cider$6.00
- Wachusett Blueberry$5.00
- White Claw$5.00
- Loud Lemon$8.00
- high noon pineapple$9.00
- high noon watermelon$9.00
- woodstock blueberry lemon$8.00
- Stoneface IPA$7.50
- Sam wicked hazy$5.50
Draft Beer
Bucket of beers
- Coors light bucket$22.50
- Bud light bucket$22.50
- Budweiser bucket$22.50
- Twisted tea bucket$22.50
- Twisted tea half and half bucket$22.50
- Kona big wave bucket$25.00
- Corona Extra bucket$25.00
- Corona light bucket$25.00
- Mich ultra bucket$25.00
- Coor banquet bucket$22.50
- Miller light bucket$22.50
- Heineken bucket$25.00
- Coors edge 0.0 bucket$22.50
- Guinness bucket$35.00
- Wachusett blueberry bucket$25.00
- Sam Boston lager bucket$25.00
- White claw bucket$25.00
- Harpoon IPA bucket$25.00
Catering
Catering Menu
- Plain Mac$40.00
- Buffalo Chicken Mac$70.00
- Pulled Pork Mac$70.00
- Short Rib Mac$100.00
- Lobster Mac$110.00
- House Salad$55.00
- Caesar Salad$55.00
- Pasta Salad$55.00
- Street Corn Dip$50.00
- Chicken Wings$60.00
- Steak & cheese Rangoons$50.00
- Chicken Tendies$60.00
- Teenie Weenies$50.00
- Bruchetta$50.00
- Short Ribs$140.00
- Salmon$140.00
- Pulled Pork$80.00
- Seasonal Veg$40.00
- Mashed Potatoes$40.00
- Street Corn$40.00
- Cheesy Cauliflower$60.00
- Potato Chips$25.00
- Christmas Eve Catering
for 6 people; Prime rib, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, rolls & apple pie Pick up will be between 10-2 Christmas eve$275.00
- Full Tray Sliders$100.00